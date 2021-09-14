Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $37.24

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $38.75. Nuvalent shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 1,626 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.