O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

TNL opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

