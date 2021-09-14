O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 52,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,582 shares of company stock worth $5,268,518 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,860,200. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.