O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161,877 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 655,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

