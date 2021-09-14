Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 2.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.91% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 105,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 39,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

