Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

LON:OOUT opened at GBX 8.88 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.26. Ocean Outdoor has a 52 week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

