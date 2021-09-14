OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Critical Survey

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OFS Capital and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given OFS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OFS Capital has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.79, indicating that its stock price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $45.47 million 3.07 $3.69 million $0.92 11.30 FOMO $90,000.00 97.29 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 125.91% 7.08% 2.30% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Summary

OFS Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. As of June 30, 2012, its investment portfolio included investments held by its wholly owned subsidiary, OFS Capital WM, LLC (OFS Capital WM) and Tamarix Capital Partners, L.P. It focuses to continue to pursue an investment strategy focused on investments in middle-market companies in the United States. OFS Capital Management, LLC will serve as its external manager. OFS Capital Services, LLC will serve as its administrator. On December 4, 2013, the Company acquired Tamarix Capital Partners, L.P., as a result it became the wholly owned drop-down subsidiary of the Company

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

