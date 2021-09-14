OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Critical Survey

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OFS Capital and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OFS Capital
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|FOMO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
14.4% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
OFS Capital has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.79, indicating that its stock price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares OFS Capital and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Capital
|$45.47 million
|3.07
|$3.69 million
|$0.92
|11.30
|FOMO
|$90,000.00
|97.29
|-$1.64 million
|N/A
|N/A
OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.
Profitability
This table compares OFS Capital and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Capital
|125.91%
|7.08%
|2.30%
|FOMO
|N/A
|-2,612.42%
|-210.45%
Summary
OFS Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. As of June 30, 2012, its investment portfolio included investments held by its wholly owned subsidiary, OFS Capital WM, LLC (OFS Capital WM) and Tamarix Capital Partners, L.P. It focuses to continue to pursue an investment strategy focused on investments in middle-market companies in the United States. OFS Capital Management, LLC will serve as its external manager. OFS Capital Services, LLC will serve as its administrator. On December 4, 2013, the Company acquired Tamarix Capital Partners, L.P., as a result it became the wholly owned drop-down subsidiary of the Company
About FOMO
FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.