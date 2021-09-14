Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

