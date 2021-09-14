Olstein Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.52 Million in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,761,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,781. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

