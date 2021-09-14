Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 14,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 33.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 4,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,866. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.