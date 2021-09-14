Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

KMB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,894. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

