Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,086. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $528.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

