Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

