Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) vs. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Financial Review

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omeros and FibroGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 13.48 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.65 FibroGen $176.32 million 6.16 -$189.29 million ($2.11) -5.56

Omeros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FibroGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85% FibroGen -134.66% -58.48% -28.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Omeros has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omeros and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 0 4 1 3.20 FibroGen 0 9 1 0 2.10

Omeros currently has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 155.03%. FibroGen has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 163.21%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Omeros.

Summary

Omeros beats FibroGen on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

