Omni Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.21 million and $1,608.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00387673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,264 coins and its circulating supply is 562,948 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.