One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $884,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.15. 3,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.38 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

