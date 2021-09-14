One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 184,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,355. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

