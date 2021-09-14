One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,905 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after buying an additional 271,070 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,054,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,637. The stock has a market cap of $410.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

