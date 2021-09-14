One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,677 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $154.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.