One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 680.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.23. 40,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,584. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

