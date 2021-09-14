One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 485,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,311,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 825,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,259,000 after purchasing an additional 254,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.87. 1,539,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

