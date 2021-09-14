One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

