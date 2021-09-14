OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $66.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.76. 29,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,795. OneMain has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

