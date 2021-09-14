Oppenheimer Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $65.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $741,873. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.