Oppenheimer Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 264.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 248.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

