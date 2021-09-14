Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

