Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Shares of MXCHY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Orbia Advance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.