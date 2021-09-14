Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $336.95 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $336.95 million and approximately $42.11 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00142268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.00767429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.