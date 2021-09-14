Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORA. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

