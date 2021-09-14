Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

