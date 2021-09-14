Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acquisition of Pratt Miller will help Oshkosh navigate to the untapped market of uncrewed ground vehicles, thereby fueling its prospects. Also, the 10-year contract from the United States Postal Service positions the company well for growth. Solid backlogs across Defense and Fire & Emergency segments provide enough visibility into 2022 and beyond. Strong financials, ambitious electrification strides and investor friendly moves of the firm are other tailwinds. However, production constraints, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs amid the current supply chain environment will play spoilsports. Oshkosh expects supply chain to pose concerns for Commercial and Access Equipment units. High capex projection for fiscal 2021 also remains a concern. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.