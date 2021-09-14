Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $9.86 Average PT from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 197,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,250. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,522,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

