Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.40.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$37.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.01. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

