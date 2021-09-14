Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

