Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

