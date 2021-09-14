Pancake Bunny Price Hits $4.86 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00010438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

