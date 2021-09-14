Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 350 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 423.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 601.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $92.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62.

