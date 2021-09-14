Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid Sells 5,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 5,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,752.

David Blake Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

