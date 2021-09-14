PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.67

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $79.46 million and $1.06 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.43 or 0.00777600 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.20 or 0.01214262 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

