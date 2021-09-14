Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 5,878 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total value of $1,579,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paylocity stock opened at $257.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.76 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $275.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.