PCHAIN (PI) Market Capitalization Tops $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

