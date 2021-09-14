Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 52,297 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.