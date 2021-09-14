Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a growth of 7,331.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 3,316,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,742. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.