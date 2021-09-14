Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.