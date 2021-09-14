Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

