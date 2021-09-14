pEOS Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.37 million and $2.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00172533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,974.13 or 0.99842074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.99 or 0.07186141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00918037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

