PetIQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,844 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the typical volume of 285 put options.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PETQ stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. PetIQ has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $804.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.