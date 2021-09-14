Phala Network (PHA) One Day Volume Hits $34.49 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $235.03 million and approximately $34.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.