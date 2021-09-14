PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 83,120 shares.The stock last traded at $51.44 and had previously closed at $51.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,112,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

