Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,716 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. 48,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,765. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

